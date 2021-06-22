Works by Team Mosaic Għajnsielem on new panels along the locality’s Sant’ Eliju Belvedere were completed recently with the site transformed from a derelict area into an attractive viewing point.

It took the team volunteers, under the guidance of Gozitan mosaicist Mary Portelli, almost two months to finish the project with most of the works taking place inside a workshop provided by the Għajnsielem Local Council.

The panels were eventually installed by council staff.

The colourful mosaic, using glass tiles and ceramic items, depicts local landmarks, flora and fauna. It is another testimonial of Team Mosaic Għajnsielem’s abilities.

Insertions of glow-in-the-dark tiles makes interesting viewing on moon-less nights since there is no artificial lighting in the area.