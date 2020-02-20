Former Prime Minister Alfred Sant on Thursday harked back to his views about Malta having a 'partnership' with the EU rather than being a member, when he welcomed the way the European Commission is developing the concept to establish relations with the UK.

As Labour leader Sant had campaigned strongly before the 2003 membership referendum that Malta should have a partnership with the EU, rather than join the bloc.

On Wednesday he voted in favour of a European Parliament resolution that describes the EU’s position in negotiations towards a comprehensive partnership between the UK and the EU following Brexit.

"Some years ago, the concept of a partnership was derided in Malta as meaningless but it has become increasingly evident that the partnership framework will continue to be developed by the EU as the best method by which to maintain deep and close relations with European states that do not aspire to become members of the Union," statement by Sant's office on Thursday said.

"The resolution approved by the European Parliament covers provisions that go well beyond free trade and investment cooperation issues. The text acknowledges that the EU and the UK will continue to have many interests in common," it added.

The (European) Commission had been rightly urged in the resolution to conduct negotiations transparently, through public consultation and dialogue with social partners.

“The proposed mandate contains some very tough positions. At the opening of any negotiation, this is how a mandate should be formulated. However it also confirms and updates the concept of a European state having relations with the EU in the form of a partnership” stated Dr Sant.