Labour MEP Alfred Sant raised the issue of increased operating cost burdens for small and medium sized banks in questions to the president of the European Central Bank at a meeting of the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

Dr Sant said that, taking into account the fact that the banking union was still incomplete, the Systemic Risk Board was doing a very good job and had to be commended for it.

He, however, asked Mr Draghi how the e European Systemic Risk Board, which he chairs, considered the position of relatively small to medium sized banks, especially in the smaller states since these banks occupied business niches which sometimes have been developed over decades with local enterprises and dedicated government agencies.

Dr Sant said that the niches were too small to really attract the bigger banks on a cross border basis and small banks were being burdened with new regulatory measures on a one size fits all basis that were increasing the operating cost burdens of the banks and inhibiting their risk appetite.

“This is affecting badly SMEs and start ups. Bank support to which these were accustomed has shrunk as banks shy away from new project proposals. Many times, SMEs have almost no other way by which to fund their requirements”, Dr Sant said as he asked Mr Draghi if something could be done by the Board to tackle this very real problem.

In his reply, Mr Draghi said:

"Your question touches on a most important aspect. If you look at the banking system today there is an over-capacity and an over-banking. There are different structural weaknesses and there is not one single recipe.

"At the same time, we have the same set of rules that apply to small and big banks at the same time. This can harm the lending capacity of small banks. More proportionality could be introduced in the rules as certain rules imply a bureaucratic compliance.

"Some small actions can help to cope with this issue. The current rules see a distinction. Also, there are as well structural weaknesses coming from small banks. These two processes should go hand in hand."