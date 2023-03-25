Alfred Sant has said it would “make sense” for lawmakers to establish guidelines on when and how ministry secretariat employees can work in a minister’s constituency office, after minister Silvio Schembri admitted that his secretariat workers also work at his campaign office in Luqa.

“It is a current and longstanding practice for people working within a minister’s secretariat to also do work in his/her constituency office – one that both parties have followed when in government,” the former prime minister and MEP told Times of Malta, admitting, however, that the system leaves room for abuse.

“There is nothing wrong with it, so long as the system is not abused. It would make sense, however, to have a clearly defined set of guidelines regarding this practice.”

The issue came to light during question time in parliament last week after Nationalist Party lands spokesperson Rebekah Borg asked the economy minister whether any aides employed with his ministry also work in his constituency office in Luqa.

After repeatedly dodging the question, sparking protests from opposition MPs, Schembri admitted they do.

'A minister's work is to be close to the people'

“Every minister has officials employed in their secretariat. The secretariat’s function is to assist the minister in their work and part of a minister’s work is also to be close to people,” he said.

“I understand that the PN cannot fathom how we remain close to people but… we will remain close to the people and we will continue to open our office. I would like to thank all those who work and are doing a great job so that we may continue to keep people on our side.”

His comments sparked criticism by many who feel the practice is an abuse of taxpayers’ money, especially considering many visit such offices to ask for favours in exchange for votes.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Arnold Cassola formally asked the standards commissioner to investigate the matter.

'In Britain they're called surgeries'

Sant, a former prime minister, disagrees that there is anything wrong in principle, saying it is a common practice that could actually help ministers do their job more effectively.

“It happens in other countries as well. In Britain, such constituency offices are called surgeries,” he said.

“People don’t necessarily go to the constituency office to trade favours for votes. Often, they need help with some government issue and they go to the office instead of the ministry to get it.”

It turns out there is no hard and fast rule precluding ministerial workers, especially persons of trust, from doing constituency work, since district offices often deal with government issues as well and the line between helping people with government matters and soliciting their vote in an effort to help the minister’s campaign is often hazy.

The Standards in Public Life Act lays out the basic principles that ministers should keep their roles of minister, MP and member of a political party separate and should respect the principles of political impartiality in public service but it does not spell out whether it would be unethical for secretariat employees to run a constituency office.