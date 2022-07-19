Labour MEP Alfred Sant has insisted in the European Parliament that the EU cannot simply impose across-the-board taxes on aviation fuel as part of its climate change measures because that would disadvantage small islands on the EU's periphery, such as Malta, that rely on aviation for connectivity and tourism.

The former prime minister was speaking in the context of a report on the ReFuelEU Aviation Initiative. The report proposes a regulation to introduce new green taxes on fuel.

"As I have repeatedly pointed out, the revised taxation of energy products as proposed will not affect the whole of the EU in the same way," he argued.

"A real energy transition must be smooth. In all fairness, it cannot simply remove operational flexibility and reduce connectivity – vital for islands, and peripheral and remote regions that depend a lot on air transport."

He said the report on the ReFuelEU Aviation Initiativ does not take this into account but foresees an abrupt increase in the share of sustainable aviation fuel within the transport mix. This, he said, would hit hard those member states whose economy depended on imports and visitors arriving by air.

Moreover, the EP report ignored operational realities for remote airports in its anti-tankering measures. "The reality of an airport in the middle of the Mediterranean is not the same as that of Frankfort airport in terms of turnaround flexibility," he said.

Sant said he was therefore voting against the report.