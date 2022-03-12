A fortnight before the elections, former prime minister Alfred Sant has warned that a number of Labour-leaning voters would be abstaining from voting.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Sant said that while these voters were not big enough in number to change the outcome of the election, their number could be bigger than expected or indicated in surveys.

He said it was important for the Labour Party to listen to those traditional Labour voters, whose criticism and reason for abstaining to vote was genuine and legitimate.

"It would be good for the Labour Party in the coming months to give these persons their full attention," the MEP said, adding that the party should chase after every vote, apart from the ones of the 'fascists'.

Sant, who led the Labour Party between 1992 and 2008 served as prime minister between 1996 and 1998 before being elected as a member of the European Parliament.