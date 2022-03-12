A fortnight before the elections, former prime minister Alfred Sant has warned that a number of labour leaning voters would be abstaining from voting.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Sant said that while these voters weren't big enough in number to change the outcome of the election, their number could be bigger than expected or indicated in surveys.

He said it was important for the Labour Party to listen to those labour leaning voters, whose criticism and reason for abstaining to vote was genuine and legitimate.

"It would be good for the Labour Party in the coming months to give these persons their full attention," Sant said.