Santa Lucia FC are in advanced talks to bring in two reinforcements during the January transfer window as they look to step up their fight to move out of the relegation zone.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that the Premier League side are set to sign Malta U-19 international midfielder Daniel Letherby and winger Santiago Moracci.

Santa Lucia have endured a tough start to the Premier League campaign this season and the club led by coach Alessandro Zinnari are currently bottom of the standings with six points, level on points with Gudja United and Sirens and five points away from Gżira United, Valletta and Mosta.

The Saints are keen to bring in reinforcements next month and coach Zinnari has immediately set his sights on signing Letherby, particularly after working with the 19-year-old with the Malta U-19 national team.

