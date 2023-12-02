Santa Lucia bagged their first win of the season at the ninth time of asking when they edged past Mosta 1-0 at the Centenary Stadium.

Adam Bradshaw turned out to be the Saints hero as the youngster fired home the winner on 21 minutes.

The Santa Lucia player did well to control a fine pass and beat goalkeeper David Akpan with a fine shot from inside the area.

Mosta tried to hit back by their efforts were ended ten minutes from time when Sasha Cachia was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Balzan broke little sweat to overcome Sirens 3-0 in the day’s final match at the National Stadium.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

