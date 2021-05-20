Santa Lucia FC have continued their investment in their first-team squad after reaching an agreement to sign Brazilian midfielder Patrick Mota.

The Saints are looking to bolster their squad as they look to establish themselves in the top half of the Premier League next season.

The Times of Malta can confirm that the Saints have now agreed terms with the 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder who last season was on the books of Gudja United.

Mota is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

