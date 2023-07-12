Santa Lucia FC have appointed Alessandro Zinnari as their new first-team coach, the Premier League club have announced on Wednesday. Zinnari replaces fellow Italian coach Enzo Potenza.

Zinnari has been working with the Malta Football Association for the past years but earlier this week the local governing body of football announced that they had reached an agreement with the Italian coach to terminate his contract.

In the past three years, Zinnari had been filling the role of Technical Coordination of the National Teams which has seen him coordinating the technical preparation across the different age group selections.

At Santa Lucia, Zinnari will be assisted by Alessandro Longo.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com