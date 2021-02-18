Santa Lucia were drawn to face Mosta in the plum fixture of the FA Trophy Last 16 draw which was held on Thursday at the Centenary Hall.

Gżira United and Valletta were also handed an all-Premier League tie when they were pitted against Tarxien Rainbows and Senglea Athletic respectively.

Santa Lucia will approach their match against Mosta with renewed optimism as the Saints have been one of the revelations of the 2021-22 season and in the previous round they have underlined their potential when they knocked Floriana, the team who won the FA Trophy for a record 21 times, in the previous round.

