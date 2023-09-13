After three years battling against relegation, Santa Lucia FC are looking for a fresh start in this season’s Premier League as the southerners are banking on their investment in youth talent to ensure a solid future for the club.

To this aim, club president Robert Micallef along with his fellow committee members have embarked on a plan this summer aimed at revamping the senior team’s technical staff while also attracting to the club a good blend of youth and experienced talent.

Alessandro Zinnari, who for the past three years worked as technical coordinator of the national teams within the Malta FA, has been installed as the new first-team coach.

Added to that the club has attracted to the club some of the most youth talent in the top flight such as defenders Sven Xerri and Matthias Ellul, midfielder Matthias Vella as well as striker Jed Valletta.

