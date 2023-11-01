Goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona has reached an agreement with Santa Lucia FC to rescind his contract from the Premier League club, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Calleja Cremona has struggled to play regular football at Santa Lucia FC as coach Alessandro Zinnari had opted to start with Brazilian goalkeeper Celio in goal in all of the previous six Premier League matches this season.

Sources told the Times of Malta that Calleja Cremona held talks with the club’s top hierarchy this week and a mutual agreement was reached so that the player’s contract was rescinded with immediate effect.

The former Hibernians and Pembroke Athleta goalkeeper has been on the books of the club since the start of last season and had a contract with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

