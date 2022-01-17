Santa Lucia FC secured the services of young Dutch forward Meghon Davidy Valpoort, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Premier League club have been looking to add more firepower to his forward line as they look to move away from the relegation places during the second part of the season.

Valpoort, who was born in the Netherlands but has also represented Curacao at an international level, was attracted to the Premier League by the presence of Jasper de Muijnck, who has just started in his role of sporting director at Santa Lucia FC.

