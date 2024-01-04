Former Valletta FC goalkeeper Cain Formosa will continue his career with Santa Lucia FC as the Premier League strugglers have bolstered their squad with four signings ahead of the Premier League restart this weekend.

Formosa, a former Malta U-21 goalkeeper, had started the season with Valletta FC but his contract had been terminated last October for disciplinary reasons and was a free agent.

Santa Lucia were seeking a Maltese goalkeeper following the departure of Matthew Calleja Cremona who reached a deal with the Premier League club to rescind his contract last November.

Negotiations between Formosa and the Santa Lucia officials were successfully concluded this week and the former San Ġwann custodian put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season, with an option of another season.

