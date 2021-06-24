Santa Lucia FC have reached an agreement to sign goalkeeper Julani Archibald.

The six-foot-four goalkeeper has agreed terms with the Premier League club to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Archibald is an established player in CONCACAF football as he is the captain of his country, Saint Kitts and Nevis, who came close to reaching the third and final round of the North American World Cup qualifiers only to lose their play-off to El Salvador.

In all, Archibald has collected 45 caps for his country.

