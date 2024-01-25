Santa Lucia FC continued to bolster their squad for the remainder of the season when they reached an agreement to sign Togo-born defender Ogouvide Ayefouni Basile.

The 20-year-old defender arrives at Santa Lucia from Swiss giants Young Boys and has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract.

Ayefouni Basile is a player that has shown a lot of promise since joining the youth ranks of Young Boys and has been a regular member of the team in their youth teams.

This season he has been a key player for their U-21 team, making 14 appearances in the Swiss Promotion League.

Ayefouni Basile, who holds also Swiss citizenship, has impressed the Swiss youth national team coaches so much so that he represented Switzerland both at U-18 and U-19 level.

