Christian Spiteri has led Santa Lucia FC to the title in the inaugural edition of the BOV ePremier League, played on EA Sports FIFA 20.

After establishing a strong advantage before the championship was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spiteri sealed his success on the final matchday on Thursday. He obtained the two wins he needed to secure top spot after Ħamrun Spartans’ Shaun Galea dropped points in his opening match of the evening.

“I would like to congratulate the Malta Football Association and GMR Entertainment for organising this championship and replicating similar esports experiences at international level,” Spiteri said.

“As I expected, the level of the local championship was very good and improved further during the season. I’m very confident that the standard will keep improving in the coming years because tournaments of this kind encourage players to dedicate more time to this game.

“On a personal level, I’m very pleased about this success as my efforts and sacrifices have been rewarded with this result.”

The Santa Lucia FC representative completed his league campaign undefeated, amassing a total of 72 points after going on an impressive run of 22 consecutive wins. He finished 14 points ahead of Ħamrun Spartans’ Galea with Tarxien Rainbows’ Ryan Cauchi third on 49 points.

Tarxien's Cauchi and Gżira United’s Brandon Galea (45 points) had endured a difficult start but recovered to climb up the standings with Hibernians, represented by midfielder Dunstan Vella, finishing fifth on 43 points.

FINAL BOV ePREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS