Santa Lucia FC are set to sign Brazilian striker Francisco Rodrigues Farias, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Popularly known as Leo Bahia, the veteran forward arrived in Malta this week and agreed personal terms with the Saints before putting pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Leo Bahia is Santa Lucia FC’s sixth signing of the close season after the Saints have already secured the services of goalkeeper Julani Archibald, defender Jurgen Pisani, midfielder Jan Tanti and forwards Vito Plut and Patrick Mota.

