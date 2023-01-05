Santa Lucia have completed their first two signings during the January transfer window when they have completed the acquisition of Brazilian defender Rodolfo Soares and Ukrainian forward Robert Hehedosh, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Saints are looking to bolster their squad as they look to turn around what has been so far a disappointing campaign, with the team entangled in a fight to avoid relegation.

Brazilian Rodolfo Soares was the Saints’ first signing of the January transfer window and the experienced defender is likely to be a very important addition to the squad as they look to shore up their defence that has leaked 28 goals in the first 13 matches of the season.

Soares started the season on the books of Hibernians and played a big part in the Paolites’ run to the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

