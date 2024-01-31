Santa Lucia continued with their transfer activity when they reached an agreement to sign Nigerian forward Gabriel Mensah.

The Saints have been very active this month in a bid to add more depth to their squad to try and rejuvenate their squad in a bid to avoid relegation this season.

This month the Saints have already brought in four players, namely Togo defender Ogouvide Ayefouni Basile, wingers Santiago Moracci and Aleksa Mrda, and midfielder Daniel Letherby.

But the club made one final addition this month when they agreed terms to sign Nigerian attacking midfielder Mensah.

