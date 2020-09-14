Santa Lucia have announced the signing of defender Romario Camilleri.

The 20-year-old right back has decided to continue his career in Maltese football despite his burning desire of joining a club abroad.

However, with all the uncertainty being caused by COVID-19 the talented defender has decided remain in the BOV Premier League.

Camilleri has spent the majority of his career in Italy.

In fact, after coming through the Birkirkara youth nursery he headed to Italy where he joined Frosinone.

At Frosinone, Camilleri played for the club’s U-17 side for one season before he moved to Gubbio and Como.

In the summer of 2019, Camilleri returned to Malta and joined Gżira United but he only made two appearances with the Maroons.

Now he has decided to seek pastures new and has decided to join Sta Lucia with a view of cementing his place into the first team.