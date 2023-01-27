Premier League strugglers Santa Lucia have boosted their attacking ranks with the signing of Kyrian Nwoko, on loan from Floriana.

The former Malta international football came out of retirement and returned to Maltese football at the start of the season when he agreed to join Floriana.

However, Nwoko struggled for first-team football with the Greens and it has been decided that it would be wiser for him to move elsewhere in search of more regular football.

The Saints have agreed personal terms with the player on Thursday night and is expected to join Enzo Potenza’s team for training on Friday.

Nwoko’s signing is a significant boost for Santa Lucia in their bid to avoid relegation.

