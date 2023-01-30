Santa Lucia have bolstered their ranks with the signing of Sheldon Mizzi, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The signing of Mizzi is surely a great acquisition for the Saints who are bringing in a player who has shown great promise in the last few years and has managed to force his way into the national team youth setup.

In fact, he made three appearances for the Malta U-21 national team while he also represented the country at U-16 and U-17 level.

The 21-year-old centre back has come through the ranks of Pieta Hotspurs and this season was a regular member of Rodney Bugeja’s team on their return to the Premier League, making nine appearances in the first part of the campaign.

However, at the end of December, Mizzi decided to seek pastures new and received a number of offers from other clubs.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt