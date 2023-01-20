Substitute Jamie Carbone struck at the death to snatch a late winner for Santa Lucia and keep them ahead of their rivals in the Premier league relegation places.

Carbone dashed Roberto Sanchez’s hopes of prising a point for Żebbuġ after he had equalised Robert Bairam’s opener for Santa Lucia.

Santa Lucia got off to a dream start when they went ahead after just 20 seconds through a Robert Bairam strike. The Romanian midfielder picked up a low shat and turned sharply before firing past Jamie Azzopardi.

On the half-hour, torrential rain swept across the Centenary Stadium drenching the players for most of the match.

On 36 minutes, Bairam gave the illusion of goal as his diagonal shot flashed against the side-netting.

