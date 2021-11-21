SANTA LUCIA 2

Conti 25; Alan 34 pen.

BIRKIRKARA 0

SANTA LUCIA

J. Archibald-6, A. Prates-6, J. Pisani-6.5, N. Pulis-6, G. Conti-6.5 (87 A. Vella), P. Silva-6, V. Plut-6 (71 F. Farias), Alan-6.5 (66 J. Tanti), V. Filho, J. Zerafa-6 (66 K. Xuereb), D. Xuereb-6.5.

BIRKIRKARA

D. Fernandes-5.5, E. Pepe, Y. Yankam-5 (46 K. Bevis), L. Montebello-5.5, P. Mbong-5 (46 C. Bonanni), F. Falcone-5 (46 R. Scicluna), C. Attard-6.5, O. Carniello-5.5 (90 J. Valletta), L. Aguirre-5.5, J. Macedo-6 (79 N. Borg), D. Venancio-6.5.

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Zerafa, Pepe, Alan, D. Xuereb, Filho, Carniello, Archibald.

Red cards: Pepe (B) 42; Filho (SL) 56.

BOV Player of the Match: Alan (Santa Lucia FC).

Santa Lucia registered their first win of the campaign as they scored twice in the first half to beat Birkirkara 2-0.

A win that enables Oliver Spiteri’s side to leapfrog Gudja and Sliema and move to just one point behind Gżira and Mosta.

Birkirkara, on the other hand, dropped two important points in the battle for honours after losing to Sirens and earning a point in a draw with Hibernians in the previous two outings.

Vito Plut and Victor Prestes Filho were back for Santa Lucia at the expense of Jan Tanti and Kieran Xuereb.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta