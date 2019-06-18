Join the voluntary organisation Right To Smile for a fun community event in Serenity Garden at Santa Luċija today between 6 and 9pm.

Events include meditation for mental health (take your own mat, towel or cushion) between 6 and 6.45pm; manga art drawing between 6.45 and 7.45 pm and Tai Chi between 7.45 and 8.30pm.

All activities are suitable for beginners and are free of charge.

The community event is part of the project Complementing Education – A Non-Formal Curriculum for Youth Groups in Malta.