Premier League club Santa Lucija are aiming to build upon improvements made since their promotion to local football’s highest division, with the goal to solidify a Championship Pool berth this season. Club president Robert Micallef spoke to a press conference on Wednesday, emphasizing that their goal is to keep on building upon the work that started two years ago.

The Malta Football Association’s new format for the 2021/22 brings back two divisions within the league used a number of years ago. This means that clubs will need to start on the right foot in order to claim a place with the top teams and challenge for this year’s honours.

“We’ve seen improvements from last year and this shows that we’re working well,” Micallef said.

“Our aim is to consolidate ourselves in the Premier League and improve what we had last year to earn a place in the Championship Pool, despite it being very difficult.”

