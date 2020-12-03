The suspect in the murder of 62-year-old Victor McKeon was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Thursday.

Samir Almiri, a 38-year-old Libyan national, was escorted to court two days after his extradition from Morocco, following his arrest in Casablanca days after the victim’s body was discovered in an advanced stage of decomposition inside a Santa Lucija apartment on March 17.

Assisted by an Arabic interpreter, Almiri pleaded not guilty to wilful homicide.

The victim’s body had been found in the bathroom, wrapped in taped black bags and identification was confirmed through DNA tests.

Autopsy results had confirmed that the man had suffered blows to the head and had suffocated.

Following the gruesome discovery, investigators had established that the suspect had fled to Morocco and issued an international arrest warrant in his regard.

Almiri, who was further charged with relapsing, said that he currently had no fixed address in Malta.

Bail was not requested at the arraignment.

The court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, remanded the accused in custody.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and inspector Wayne Camilleri prosecuted, assisted by lawyers George Camilleri and Karl Muscat from the Attorney General’s Office. Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid counsel to the accused.