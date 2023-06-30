Santa Luċija residents were misled on the locality’s football ground project approved last week when they were fed untrue information that skewed the results of a survey, councillors have claimed.

The survey, commissioned by Santa Luċija local council and conducted by statistician Vincent Marmarà, shows that more than half were against the project and around a third were in favour.

Still, the council endorsed the project on Wednesday, a day before the Planning Authority approved the project.

Two councillors who endorsed plans for a massive upgrade of the Santa Lucia Football Club despite a survey showing an absolute majority of residents being opposed to the project, said that anonymous calls to residents feeding them false information about the project skewed the survey results.

Anonymous calls feeding disinformation?

Terrence Ellul and Fredrick Cutajar said the survey was twisted by calls to residents coming from third parties that misled them about the project.

Ellul told Times of Malta that people pretending to be surveyors told residents that bars and four large blocks of flats were planned for the area.

“Considering this, I’m surprised that only 53 per cent were against,” Ellul said.

“The survey was betrayed by these telephone calls,” he added.

Cutajar, vice mayor of the sleepy locality, said that residents had called him “crying” and mentioned big blocks of flats that were not included in the project.

“They were calling people to scare them,” Cutajar said.

Another councillor, Kylie D’Amato said Santa Lucia Football Club should have commissioned the survey but said she is enthusiastic about the project.

“My position is clear, I am enthusiastic about this project, I am in favour of sport, I am in favour of football and I am in favour of the project entirely,” she said.

Contacted later and asked why she endorsed the project despite the survey showing a majority of residents were against it, D’Amato refused to comment.

“I don’t need to comment to Times of Malta or on social media,” she said.

During a raucous council meeting called to decide on the council’s position on the project on the eve of the planning hearing, council minority leader Liam Sciberras agreed that resi­dents were receiving calls about the project from people who were not from the official survey.

But “the survey is independent”, Sciberras insisted.

Despite his opposition, the council decided to endorse the project, leading to a strong reaction from the minority leader and sole Nationalist Party councillor.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” Sciberras said. “All of you should be ashamed,” Sciberras said.

Santa Luċija mayor Charmaine St John, who had a vote at Thursday PA’s board meeting, said she was against the project but voted in favour because she was representing the council.

Still, she expressed concerns about the overall height of the project, the traffic impact and the planned uprooting of trees.

Application sails through PA

The application, PA/06394/21, was approved by the Planning Authority on Thursday with eight members of the planning board voting in favour of the project and one voting against.

This was just an outline application. A full development application still needs to be approved by the PA before works can begin.

The permit seeks to replace the club’s current premises in Dawret it-Torri, Vjal l-Oleandri and Triq il-Begonja, in Santa Luċija with a FIFA-approved football pitch.

It will have a spectator stand, media area and control room, a clubhouse for Santa Lucia FC, a football school, a 96-bed private hostel for teams visiting the stadium, underground parking, landscaped public open areas, an indoor swimming pool, a gym and spa centre, dining and catering areas, a conference space, a childcare centre, small scale retail spaces, an administration block and a hybrid resource centre. The project covers around 27,400 square metres.

The survey asked 300 Santa Luċija resi­dents, representing 10 per cent of the locality’s population, about the project. Residents were first given a description of the project before being asked whether they supported it.

They were also asked if they knew about the project before and if they agreed with it. The survey results showed that 59.2 per cent had previously heard about the plans while 40.8 per cent had not; 53.5 per cent of respondents were against the project whereas 33.6 per cent were in favour and 12.9 per cent were indifferent.