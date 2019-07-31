The uprooting of hundreds of trees? It is not significant for our Environment Resources Authority (ERA), even when they give the area around Santa Luċija its distinctive character and shield the community from noxious car exhaust fumes and when the majority of them are mature and protected species.

The wiping out of a woodland, jogging track and open air gym is deemed “not significant” to ERA, even if, in the words of The Save Santa Luċija Open Spaces Network: “This anti-pollution shield traps significant amounts of poisonous vehicle emissions, and takes up much of the carbon dioxide released by heavy traffic in the surrounding arterial roads.”

Nor is the take up of about 4,000 square metres of agricultural land significant in ERA’s eyes.

Unbelievable, but true. Yes, from the conditions submitted by ERA which were to be annexed with the permit application on September 3, 2018, it stated that the uprooting of trees is not going to impact negatively the environment. In fact, part of these conditions states: “The environmental impacts from the development are unlikely to be significant and the submission of an Environmental Impact Assessment was not required.”

It gets worse.

This brazenly obscene abdication of duties by ERA is magnified when ERA knew and declared there were a considerable number of mature and protected trees that had to be uprooted.

It did not object to the proposal or at least request a change in the design to save these trees.

In fact, according to correspondence dated July 25, 2018, ERA stated: “A considerable number of mature trees are proposed to be uprooted, some of which are protected under the Trees and Woodlands Protection Regulations 2011.”

A further twist in the tale. Why bother with the law and its strictures?

Instead of filing one application for the project in this area, Infrastructure Malta deviously divided it in two phases (Phase I: Related to the widening of Luqa Road, Santa Luċija which is covered with PA/6279/18, and Phase II: Related to the construction of the Underpass at Santa Luċija which is covered with PA/9084/17).

Why was this done? Maybe, so that in collusion with the Planning Authority and ERA, the applications could be delegated to the Environment Planning Commission, instead of the full Planning Authority Board which carries with it much more public scrutiny? Needless to say, it was anonymously approved by all Commission members present.

It is worth remembering that the Development Planning Act in Art.75 (remember, anyone, the Rule of Law?) states that: “The Planning Board shall not delegate to the Commission or to any other body or person, the determination of the following applications: (a) Applications in respect of an activity or development of a national or strategic significance...; (c) Applications in respect of development which is subject to an environmental impact statement.”

In other words, the Planning Authority is in breach of the law since the project in question is of a national significance and therefore should have been processed by the Planning Board and not by the Environment Planning Commission.

The Planning Authority is in breach of the law

This breach leads to the right to demand the revocation of the permit in terms of Art.80 of the Development Planning Act (Cap 552) which states that:

“The Planning Board may, only in: (a) the cases of fraud; or (b) the submission of any information, declaration or plan which is incorrect or does not reflect the situation on site; or (c) where there is an error on the face of the record; or (d) where public safety is concerned, by a decision revoke or modify any development permission granted under this Act”.

The collusion is striking when we unearth documentation showing that the Labour-led Santa Luċija, Tarxien and Paola local councils did not comment at all or bat an eyelid, let alone object, during this insidious fait accompli.

The plot thickens when we glean documentation showing that concerns and even objections by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage fell on deaf ears.

Communication between Frederick Azzopardi, who is the CEO of Infrastructure Malta, and the Superintendence takes the form of a text message instead of official correspondence between two government entities.

In fact, correspondence submitted to the Planning Authority by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage dated August 13, 2018 stated: “On August 8, 2018, Mr Frederick Azzopardi, the Chairman of Transport Malta, had contacted the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage by telephone and on August 10, 2018, Mr Azzopardi sent a text message to the Superintendent informing him that a georadar survey had been carried out by Terracore.”

In the same correspondence, it is clear that the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage was totally ignored by Infrastructure Malta’s CEO on various occasions and that Infrastructure Malta proceeded with the exploration works without the obligatory direction from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage as required by law.

In any other similar situation involving John Citizen, an enforcement notice would have been issued and consequently a direct action by the Planning Authority Direct Action Team would have been undertaken.

Furthermore, representations by Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, an objector to this permit application, were totally ignored both by the Authority and the Commission during the processing of this permit application and also during the delivery of the decision to approve the application.

In this sordid tale of the pernicious abdication of duties and crass breach of the law by both the Planning Authority and the ERA, the Opposition will leave no stone unturned to fight the ‘big lie’.

Toni Bezzina is Shadow Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Jason Azzopardi is Shadow Minister for the Environment and Marthese Portelli is Shadow Minister for Capital Projects, Planning and Property Market.