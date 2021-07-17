An unused part of Santa Luċija’s Chinese Garden of Serenity is to be rehabilitated and opened to the public by Parks Malta in collaboration with the locality’s local Council.

The €500,000 regeneration project was announced on Saturday by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, whose portfolio also includes responsibility for sustainable development.

Works will turn the unsused tract of land into a public area featuring a pond, playground and Greek theatre, among other things. The architectural design has been inspired by the Chinese principles of feng shui.

A 3D render of the proposed project. Video: Energy Ministry

Feng shui seeks to create harmony between individuals and their surrounding environment. The garden’s top and bottom pathways will join up “to showcase the life cycle: birth, youth, middle age and elderly age,” the ministry said in a statement announcing the project.

Speaking at a press conference at the project site, Parks Malta director ġeneral Adrian Attard said he expects the project to be completed “by 2022”.

Santa Luċija mayor Charmaine St. John said the project would continue to enhance the Garden of Serenity while also embellishing Ġnien l-Iskultura.

“This has been my wish since becoming mayor,” she said.

Dalli said the project would give local families, children, youths and the elderly “a space where to unwind.”

China’s ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai and other members of the Santa Luċija local Council were also present for the press conference.