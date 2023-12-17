Members of the Santa Maria Accordion band, directed by Marthese Busuttil Cassar, performed their annual Christmas concert in Balzan on December 7.

Tony Grech from Balzan has been organising this event for the past 28 years with a group of volunteers, who decorate the piazza where the event takes place.

The concert began with a short display of fireworks at 8pm, after which the Christmas street lights were switched on.

The Santa Maria Band played some jolly tunes as those present were served mulled wine and traditional Christmas treats.

Father Christmas and his wife, Mary Christmas, also appeared for visitors to have photos taken with them.

Parish priest Fr Karm Farrugia and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi also attended the event.