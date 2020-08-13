In mid-summer 1598 – 422 years ago this week – about 40 galleys of the Turkish armada, under the command of Cicala Pasha appeared off Gozo.

The Turks knew through spies that the defence of the island was usually lax at that time for most of the people would be celebrating the national festivity of Santa Marija and cheering at the famous horse races held along the main street of the town.

The alarm was raised in a matter of minutes though.

As word of the sighting spread, the authorities began rounding up those who had crossed to Gozo to join in the merrymaking of the feast of Santa Marija to convey them back to Malta.

On that occasion, the festivities had to be aborted.

In 1813, due to the raging of the dreadful bubonic plague in the country, all communications between Malta and Gozo were forbidden under prohibitive penalties.

No one dared to make a crossing. Once again, no Maltese could travel to Gozo for this annual popular festivity.

The ceremonies within the cathedral were held with less pomp, without the usual soloists and orchestra from Malta. An agricultural show, notwithstanding the calamitous state of affairs, however, took place as usual.

History is a sort of repeating itself 207 years later, according to Gozo historian Joseph Bezzina. This year the feast of Santa Marija will once again be a quiet, low-key celebration especially as regards external festivities. No band marches are in programme.

The holy triduum inside the cathedral started on Tuesday with a homily by Fr Daniel Sultana, the parochial vicar. The ceremonies will be accompanied by the playing of an organ and a small choir, without the usual full-blown orchestra.

Tomorrow morning, eve of the feast, the Cathedral Chapter will concelebrate Mass at 7.30am, at the end of which the celebrant intones the Te Deum.

Bishop Mario Grech, Apostolic Administrator, will lead the procession of the translation of relics at 5.45pm within the cathedral, followed by Pontifical Vespers with the participation of a small orchestra under the baton of Mro Joseph Debrincat, making his debut as maestro di cappella.

Afterwards, the newly-ordained priest, Fr Mario Mercieca, will lead a sung thanksgiving Mass with the participation of the orchestra and the Cappella Sanctae Mariae again under Debrincat.

On Saturday, Bishop Grech will lead a pontifical Mass concelebrated with the Cathedral Chapter and, in conclusion, will confer Ġieħ il-Parroċċa on parishioners who excelled in voluntary service towards the cathedral.

The congregation will be led by President George Vella.

Admission to the Mass will be restricted and everyone will be obliged to wear a face mask. The climax of the feast will be reached when the statue of Santa Marija – sculptured in Rome in 1897 – will be displayed at the cathedral entrance at 7pm.

The Leone Band, under Mro Colin Attard, will salute the Blessed Virgin with the hymn Warda Sbejħa tar-Rebbiegħa.

The bishop will then lead the recitation of the rosary; the band will play the cantata “A Maria Assunta” and, the prayer meeting will be concluded with the impartation of benediction.

The statue will then be once again returned to its place inside the cathedral. A fireworks display will follow.