Għaqda Armar Santa Marija is working on the restoration of the pedestal which is usually set up at Independence Square (it-Tokk) for the feast of Santa Marija.

The pedestal was inaugurated in 1911. It was designed by Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia.

The statue of Santa Marija, put on the pedestal on the last day of the triduum, was brought from Rome by the Leone Philharmonic Society in 1897. It has been placed on the same pedestal every year between 1911 and 1955.

The statue was then donated to the Gozo Cathedral in 1956 and replaced by a new one by Gozitan sculptor Wistin Camilleri.