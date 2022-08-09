The pedestal on which the statue of Santa Marija is elevated every August 13 is being restored by the Għaqda Armar Santa Marija, Victoria.

The wooden pedestal, better known as il-pedestal il-kbir (the large pedestal) is mounted at Independence Square. It is over 100 years old and designed by Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia.

The statue of Santa Marija, brought from Rome by the Leone Philarmonic Society in 1897 and today venerated at the Gozo Cathedral, used to be elevated on this pedestal until 1955. From 1956, it was replaced by a statue made by Wistin Camilleri.

The pedestal is being restored by members of the Għaqda Armar Santa Marija.

The fine wooden carved ornaments are being gilded by 23.5 carat gold leaf. The restoration project will be finished next year.