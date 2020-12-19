Santa and a group of superheroes put a smile on the faces of child patients at Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, abseiling down the hospital walls for a Christmas surprise. 

The event organised by the Mosta Scout Group was intended to spread some cheer to patients enduring a more difficult time than usual due to coronavirus restrictions. 

Abseilers donned Christmas and superhero costumes and were joined by two doctors from the hospital. 

Photo: Mosta Scout Group.Photo: Mosta Scout Group.

