Santa and a group of superheroes put a smile on the faces of child patients at Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, abseiling down the hospital walls for a Christmas surprise.

The event organised by the Mosta Scout Group was intended to spread some cheer to patients enduring a more difficult time than usual due to coronavirus restrictions.

Abseilers donned Christmas and superhero costumes and were joined by two doctors from the hospital.

Photo: Mosta Scout Group.