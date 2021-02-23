Santa Venera minority leader Darren Carabott has forwarded a proposal to name a newly built road in the locality "Triq Miriam Pace", in honour of the woman and the Pace family.

Miriam Pace, 54, was killed when the family home in Ħamrun collapsed in March last year.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Carabott said the road he was proposing to be named after Pace was opened a few months ago and is just 200 meters away from where the tragedy happened.

He said that since the road has not yet been named, he spoke to the Pace family, and submitted his proposal after he got their permission.

Miriam's husband Carmelo opened up to Times of Malta in an interview last Sunday, speaking about the accident and how it had crushed his life for the first time.

In his post, Carabott said that the Pace family can never get justice so he felt the need to keep Miriam’s memory alive and remember why she died. "At the same time, our calls for reforms remains strong so that everyone can feel safe in their own home.”

He said that it was now up to the Santa Venera council to recommend his proposal to the Road Naming Committee.

Four men are accused of Pace's involuntary homicide and are facing court proceedings.