A street concert being organised by the Santa Venera local council caused a significant traffic jam in the Ħamrun high street on Friday afternoon.

Queues stretched from Fra Diegu square, next to the Ħamrun police station, up until Triq Ħal Qormi, the only road being used to divert traffic.

Rock Venera, is a rock-themed concert being held on the Transport Ministry's doorstep on Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp on Friday evening. A Pink Floyd tribute band is expected to be the highlight of the night.

The event is being held in aid of ALS Malta.

One motorist told Times of Malta he spent around 40 minutes travelling one kilometre and a half due to gridlock caused by event preparations.

Another complained about the lack of visible road signs or proper diversion routes.

Infrastructure Malta, the police and Transport Malta did not post any notice about the event or possible traffic diversions on their Facebook pages.

A list of official road closures published on the Department of Information website makes no reference to Santa Venera.

Malta Road Traffic Updates, a private Facebook page, posted about the road closure Friday morning, while the Santa Venera local council said on its Facebook page that a bus stop would be temporarily out of service due to the event.

Questions sent to the Santa Venera mayor had not been answered at the time of writing.