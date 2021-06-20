Portugal coach Fernando Santos insisted the holders can still reach the last 16 of Euro 2020 despite being humbled 4-2 by a resurgent Germany on Saturday.

Portugal had got their European Championship off to promising start with a 3-0 win over Hungary, but were brought down to earth as Germany ran riot in Munich.

“Germany were the better team and I take responsibility for this (defeat), but whether we progress now is up to us and how we respond,” said Santos.

Portugal face world champions France, who top Group F after a 1-0 win over Germany and 1-1 draw with Hungary, in their final group game on Wednesday.

