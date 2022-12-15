Fernando Santos quit as coach of Portugal on Thursday following the team’s shock World Cup quarter-final loss to Morocco, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced.

An agreement was reached “to end the journey of great success that began in September 2014”, said the FPF who added that it “will now launch the process to choose the next national coach”.

The 68-year-old Santos had been adamant that he would not be forced out of the job he has held for eight years despite Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to the history-making Moroccans in Qatar.

More details here.