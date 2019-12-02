Former Prime Minister Alfred Sant has expressed his sadness at Joseph Muscat’s announcement that he will quit in January and called the decision an "honourable" one.

In a Facebook post, Dr Sant said his successor as Labour leader had achieved "unprecedented political triumphs and, in government, launched major economic growth and social reforms."

He also drew on his own experiences as a political leader.

“In any leadership, one needs to take decisions which rob you of support and friends; decisions which, unless taken, could enable a situation to fester,” Dr Sant said.

Dr Sant resigned and called a general election just 22 months into his five-year term in 1998. Dr Muscat announced on Sunday that he will hand over to another Labour leader, just two years into his second term.

Dr Sant, who is now a Labour MEP, said Dr Muscat’s successor would face the challenge of maintaining economic and social growth. The new leader would also face the challenge of pulling out, 'root and branch’ the rot that may have set in the government.

He was convinced, however, that the Labour Party would still be the bulwark that defended the Maltese people’s quality of life.

Alfred Sant was prime minister between 1996 and 1998 with a one-seat majority in Parliament but had a falling out with former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff, who was still an MP.

Matters came to a head over plans for a yacht marina in Dockyard Creek. When Mintoff threatened to vote against the project, Dr Sant said he would not be blackmailed and linked a resolution on the proposed plans to a vote of confidence.

Dom Mintoff stood his ground and voted against and Dr Sant called a general election, which Labour then lost.