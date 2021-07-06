FLORA TALLINN 2

Sappinen 75, 88

HIBERNIANS 0

Flora Tallinn

M. Igonen, M. Lilander, H. Purg, M. Kusk, M. Lukka, M. Miller, M. Soomets, S. Zenjov, K. Vassiljev, H. Ojamaa, R. Sappinen.

Hibernians

N. Vella, F. Apap, L. Almeida, S. Raphael, A. Attard, J. Grech, J. Degabriele (77 U. Edafe), D. Vella, Z. Grech, Thaylor (77 W. Domoraud), A. Agius.

Referee Lazar Lukic (Serbia).

Yellow cards Agius, Raphael.

Red card: Raphael (H) 73.

Two late goals from Rauno Sappinen earned Flora Tallinn the edge over Hibernians in the opening leg of the first qualifying round of the Champions League played in Estonia on Tuesday.

It was a harsh result on the Paolites who for much of the match had managed to keep at bay a fitter Flora Tallinn side with goalkeeper Nicky Vella distinguishing himself with a string of fine saves.

However, the dismissal of Hibs defensive midfielder Raphael with 17 minutes to go, swayed the match in favour of the hosts who in no time scored two late goals through the prolific Sappinen to secure the advantage ahead of next week’s second leg at the Centenary Stadium.

