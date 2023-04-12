Japan could push its Winter Olympics bid back four years to 2034 after corruption scandals related to the Tokyo Games, the country’s Olympic chief has warned.

The northern city of Sapporo has been aiming to host the 2030 Games but Japanese Olympic Committee president Yasuhiro Yamashita told reporters that it would be “difficult to move ahead without gaining people’s understanding”.

His comments come as prosecutors investigate allegations of bribery and bid-rigging at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, which were postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Local media reported Yamashita as saying that he would discuss the bid with Sapporo’s mayor, who won re-election on Sunday ahead of two anti-Olympic candidates.

