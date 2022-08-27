A landmark townhouse at Rabat’s Saqqajja Hill is to be converted into a bank branch after approval from the Planning Commission.

Lombard Bank was given the green light to turn the residential development located at 14/15 and 12/13, Vjal Santu Wistin into a bank branch.

It is the third bank to occupy a building in the area since both Bank of Valletta and HSBC already have branches there.

The same house had previously been earmarked for a luxury boutique hotel but the application had been unexpectedly withdrawn at the last minute after the controversial project attracted massive opposition including a petition signed by over 3,000 residents.

Originally, the developer wanted to turn the property at the entrance of Rabat into a much larger hotel, consisting of at least 50 rooms.

However, when opposition to the project grew, it was significantly scaled down until it was eventually withdrawn by the applicant.

The branch will have an approximate total area of 400 square metres excluding outdoor areas. The bank also proposed restoration works and interior alterations such as the installation of partitions and ramps, the installation of a platform lift and a passenger lift.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had previously objected to the introduction of a platform lift due to the physical impact on the front garden and its features as well as the effect on the façade.

Instead, the bank proposed the introduction of rollout ramps which will facilitate access to the property with no need to alter the building. This was considered acceptable to the culture watchdog.

The building is listed as Grade A scheduled property, meaning it has the highest level of protection, and forms part of a series of similar townhouses of significant cultural heritage value.

The townhouses were designed in the 19th century by renowned architect Andrea Vassalli who was responsible for other buildings including the Virgin of Ta’ Pinu church, Gozo, the Neo Gothic house in Cathedral Square, Mdina, the Villa Rosa, St Julian’s, and the domes of Siġġiewi and Ħamrun parish churches.