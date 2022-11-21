Sara Grech has officially unveiled a brand refresh and new logo, reflecting the company’s redefined strategy focus and departure from global property agents, Engel & Völkers.

Established in 1985, Sara Grech is a name that has since become synonymous with property in Malta. When they first entered the property market, it was dominated by only a few major local players. But Sara Grech successfully made their mark by capitalising on the high-demand that was triggered by a government-led social housing programme - re-surfacing as an agency offering a refined experience.

Now, this rebrand intends to position Sara Grech as the selective agency of choice, with a property portfolio that has been carefully researched and curated to unlock opportunity for first-time buyers, families, entrepreneurs and investors.

Founder and CEO Sara Grech said: “When a new opportunity arose to internationalise, we grabbed it with open arms; a first for both Sara Grech and the global giant, Engel and Völkers, who had never co-branded with another agent before. Also a first for Engel and Völkers to partner up with all three licences: residential, commercial and yachting.” She added, “Now, we want to reintroduce ourselves and remind the public what Sara Grech stands for, applying all we’ve learnt along the way and officially uniting under one name again - Sara Grech - the agency that opens doors of opportunity”.

Sara Grech’s new logo is an elegant reworking of the traditional Maltese door.

This rebrand speaks to recent trends of disconnection between agent and buyer in the property sphere. Sara Grech intends to reconnect with homeowners and investors by building on trust and transparency, shifting the focus away from the transactional side of real estate.

Other elements of the rebrand include alterations to the website and a new logo, which is an elegant reworking of the traditional Maltese door. The idea behind this was to situate the brand within the local community and encourage homeowners and investors to realise the potential of property in Malta.

Along with messaging that sets a tone of opportunity over operations, Sara Grech’s brand refresh feels warmer and more approachable, yet fits comfortably within today’s digital landscape.

Sara Grech – Opening doors of opportunity.