For the second consecutive week, Sara Saliba proved to be Birkirkara’s hero when she netted the all-important goal in their crunch encounter against Mġarr United.

In the 2022 finale of the Assikura Women’s League, the youngster scored an early goal to hand the Stripes three valuable points and the opportunity to open a two-point lead at the top of the championship.

Jose Borg’s side are now at the back of two narrow wins against title challengers Swieqi United and Mġarr as they head into next Wednesday’s Super Cup against the Owls in high spirits.

