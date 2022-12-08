Reigning champions Birkirkara extended their unbeaten run in the Assikura Women’s League to 75 games after their dramatic win against title rivals Swieqi United.

Youngster Sara Saliba scored the all-important goal for the Stripes, five minutes from time, to hand her side a crucial win in view of this season’s title race.

For Saliba, this was her second goal in this 2022/2023 campaign with the colours of Birkirkara.

