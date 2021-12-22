Sara Xuereb, who flew down from the US where she is currently studying, won the under 23 female championships for a record ninth time in a row, well ahead of Ruslana Grima and NSS student Karlise Bartolo, who just managed to beat Kathryn Fenech by two pins (2872 vs 2870) over the 18 games.

The boys’ section saw five of the 13 players battling it out, but NSS student Laganà, who had just won the under 16 category the previous day, was in a class of his own on the last day, as he finished with a 210 average, almost 180 pins ahead of Dwayne Zahra. Zahra clinched second place just eight pins ahead of Miguel Xuereb.

Laganà also dominated the under 16 category ahead of 12-year-old Nicolai Mallia, with Chris Fenech finishing third.

